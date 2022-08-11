Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 279,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Pembina Pipeline worth $91,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 198.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 96.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

