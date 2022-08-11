Swiss National Bank Makes New $90.29 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,347,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,285,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

