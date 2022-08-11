Swiss National Bank Purchases 33,300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Generac worth $81,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $259.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average of $261.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

