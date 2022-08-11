Swiss National Bank Acquires 57,700 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $104,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after acquiring an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

MAA stock opened at $184.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day moving average is $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

