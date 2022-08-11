Swiss National Bank Has $96.38 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Palantir Technologies worth $96,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,483 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of PLTR opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

