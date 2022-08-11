Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of PerkinElmer worth $85,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.71. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

