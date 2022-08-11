Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Duke Realty worth $95,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Price Performance

DRE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.