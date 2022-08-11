Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Thomson Reuters worth $82,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 576,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.