Swiss National Bank Has $85.57 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Seagen worth $85,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $175.65 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $8,074,568 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

