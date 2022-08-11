Swiss National Bank Has $84.63 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $84,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.