Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Skyworks Solutions worth $95,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

