Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $83,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

