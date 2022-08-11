Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Splunk worth $103,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

