Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Fortis worth $103,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $313,094,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortis by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 895,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,566,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,886,000 after purchasing an additional 335,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fortis by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Fortis Trading Up 0.7 %

Fortis Cuts Dividend

FTS stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

