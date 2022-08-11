Swiss National Bank Acquires 61,100 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Liberty Broadband worth $82,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

