Swiss National Bank Acquires 61,100 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Liberty Broadband worth $82,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of LBRDK opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
