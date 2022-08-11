Forsta AP Fonden Sells 24,300 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $221,021,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,872,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $45,242,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.