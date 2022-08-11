Swiss National Bank Acquires 91,600 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Diamondback Energy worth $102,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

