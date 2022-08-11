Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.21. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 23,370 shares trading hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
