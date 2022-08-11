Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.21. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 23,370 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 807,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 483,416 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

