Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Teradyne worth $83,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Up 6.8 %

TER stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.