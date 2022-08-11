Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Baidu worth $100,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Baidu by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 1.6 %

BIDU opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.