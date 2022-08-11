Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 631 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 517.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

