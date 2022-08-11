Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $14.00. Vertex shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 836 shares.
The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex
Institutional Trading of Vertex
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -698.00, a P/E/G ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex (VERX)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.