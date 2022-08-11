23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at 3.98, but opened at 3.44. 23andMe shares last traded at 4.02, with a volume of 204,200 shares.
The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.80 and a 200-day moving average of 3.39.
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
