Swiss National Bank Has $92.34 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of HubSpot worth $92,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Up 11.6 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $407.07 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.60.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

