Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Markel worth $87,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,199.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,286.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,328.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 681.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

