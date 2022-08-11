Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.02. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 2,613 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $16,169,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth $11,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $10,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

