Swiss National Bank Has $97.02 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Cenovus Energy worth $97,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after buying an additional 4,395,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after buying an additional 9,113,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after buying an additional 5,445,060 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,103,000 after buying an additional 2,546,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.