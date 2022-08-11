Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 600 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hershey were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $226.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $214.04. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

