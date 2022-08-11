Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

