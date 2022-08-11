Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,925 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $78.80 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

