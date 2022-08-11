Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 17,771 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,465 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,558 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,685,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 980,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 769,923 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $27.95 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

