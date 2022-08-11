Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.4 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,052 shares of company stock valued at $75,130,888 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.