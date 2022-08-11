Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 211 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

