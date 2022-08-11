Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,625 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Pinterest by 117.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 72.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 524,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,128 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,326. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Pinterest stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

