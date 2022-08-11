Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $145,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

