Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,792 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vontier were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

