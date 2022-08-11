Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 100,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

