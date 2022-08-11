Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $180,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

