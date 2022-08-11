Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ESS opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.