Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

