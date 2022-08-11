Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock worth $10,226,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

