Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.55 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

