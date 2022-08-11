Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.43 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

