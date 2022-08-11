Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 632.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twilio were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,849,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.