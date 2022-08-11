Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,238 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

