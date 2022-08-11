Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Biogen were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.18. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.