Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 6,500 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,859.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.65. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,807.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,807.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.