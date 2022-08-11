Duality Advisers LP Sells 9,151 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.