First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,203 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

