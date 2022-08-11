Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 29,208 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,208 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

